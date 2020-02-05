UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Decides To Make Application System Online

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company decides to make application system online

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to make application system online for installation of new electricity connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to make application system online for installation of new electricity connections.

In this connection, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO had issued orders to implement the online application system in all Sub Divisions of FESCO region till end of March 2020.

FESCO IT Department had developed the software for acceptance of online applications and this software was running in house on experimental basis.

CEO FESCO Shafiqul Hassan said that FESCO consumers were precious asset of the company and the FESCO was trying to provide the excellent services.

