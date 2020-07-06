Faisalabad Electric Supply Company electrifies 928 villages

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) electrified 928 villages during the last financial year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) electrified 928 villages during the last financial year.

During a meeting, Chief Engineer Shafiqul Hasan said that Fesco improved its distribution system by spending billions of rupees and established 56 news feeders during 2019-20 besides installing new electricity poles and transformers in various divisions of Faisalabad, Jhang and Mianwali.

He said that Fesco supplied electricity in eight districts of its region, including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushab.

The Fesco also completed 898 LT proposals besides completing 153 deposit works andestablishing 56 new feeders within an estimated cost of Rs 2,996.600 million in one year.