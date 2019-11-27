Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Employee Electrocuted
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:07 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Assistant Lineman died of electrocution while working on live lines, in the area of Jaranwala police station
Police said on Wednesday that Muhammad Aslam (53), resident of Chak No.
113-GB was rectifying a fault from an electric pole at Wallahra Road when he accidentally touched live electricity line. He received fatal electric shock and fell unconscious.
He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.