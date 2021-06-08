Faisalabad Electric Supply Company employee killed after falling from electric pole

An employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was killed after falling from electric pole in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :An employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was killed after falling from electric pole in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that 48-year-old FESCO employee Muhammad Shafique resident of Chak 90/R-B was busy in removing faults from electricity lines on a pole near Hunza Mills in the area of Subdivision Bandala where he accidentally slipped and fell down from the pole.

As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.