UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Arranges Open Courts At Circle Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 03:59 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranges open courts at circle level

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Saturday arranged open courts (Khuli Katcheries) at circle level in the region to resolve consumers complaints on spot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Saturday arranged open courts (Khuli Katcheries) at circle level in the region to resolve consumers complaints on spot.

FESCO spokesman told APP that Superintending Engineer (SE) 1st circle organized open court in Lahore Road Subdivision Jaranwala while SE 2nd Circle held his Khuli Katchery at Rehmay Shah Subdivision Sammundri.

SE Jhang Circle organized his open court at Subdivision Mankera and SE Sargodha Circle held open court at Kamar Mashani Subdivision Sargodha.

A large number of electricity consumers thronged in the open courts to apprise the officers of their problems.

The superintending engineers after hearing electricity related complaints issued on-spot orders for redressal of the same, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jhang Sargodha Same Circle Jaranwala Mankera FESCO Court

Recent Stories

CTS test for recruitment in Faisalabad Electric Su ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Dengue awareness camp held to create awarenes ..

7 minutes ago

Barty 'never been happier' as world no.1 reaches C ..

7 minutes ago

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) issues warning to a no ..

7 minutes ago

Over 90 percent of relief operations completes in ..

7 minutes ago

Knowledge Platform invests $2m to equip schools wi ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.