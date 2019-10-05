Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranges open courts at circle level

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Saturday arranged open courts (Khuli Katcheries) at circle level in the region to resolve consumers complaints on spot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Saturday arranged open courts (Khuli Katcheries) at circle level in the region to resolve consumers complaints on spot.

FESCO spokesman told APP that Superintending Engineer (SE) 1st circle organized open court in Lahore Road Subdivision Jaranwala while SE 2nd Circle held his Khuli Katchery at Rehmay Shah Subdivision Sammundri.

SE Jhang Circle organized his open court at Subdivision Mankera and SE Sargodha Circle held open court at Kamar Mashani Subdivision Sargodha.

A large number of electricity consumers thronged in the open courts to apprise the officers of their problems.

The superintending engineers after hearing electricity related complaints issued on-spot orders for redressal of the same, spokesman added.