Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Advocates Safety Measures For All

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has asked the general public to adopt precautionary, safety measures to avert any untoward incident during monsoon and rainy season.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has asked the general public to adopt precautionary, safety measures to avert any untoward incident during monsoon and rainy season.

FESCO spokesman on Monday said that chances of short-circuiting increase during rainy days and people should follow instructions issued by the company for their safety.

He said that metallic wire should never be used for drying clothes as it a good conductor for electricity. He also advised to use three-pin shoe for using electric iron, washing machine,refrigerator,water pumps and other electrical instruments and power wiring should be earthed properly before using.

He also directed the line staff not to work on live electricity lines without adopting safety measures.

"FESCO spends millions of rupees on the purchase of safety gadgets including safety belts, safety helmets, safety boots and safety gloves, etc.

Now, it is duty of line staff to use these gadgets properly before working on live lines for their own safety and protection".

He also asked the general public to get their domestic electricity wiring checked by an expert electrician and get all faults removed immediately to prevent short-circuiting which results in fire eruption.

Plastic or rubber shoes should be used while operating electric items and cattle must not be tied to electric poles.

People should immediately inform the nearest FESCO Customer Service Center, Sub Divisional Office, Emergency No.118 or Toll Free Number 0800-66554 in case of short-circuiting of any electricity pole, loose electricity wire or any other situation relating to electricity, FESCO spokesman added.

