Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranges open courts at circle level

(@imziishan)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has arranged open courts (Khuli Katcheries) at circle level in the region on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has arranged open courts (Khuli Katcheries) at circle level in the region on Saturday.

FESCO spokesman told APP that Superintending Engineer (SE) first circle organized open court in Chak Jhumra Division while SE 2nd Circle held his Khuli Katchery at Killianwala Subdivision.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle organized open court at Rural Subdivision Pir Mehal and SE Sargodha Circle held open court at Kotmomin Subdivision Sargodha.

A large number of electricity consumers thronged in the open courts to apprise the officers of their problems.

The superintending engineers after hearing public complaints issued on-spot orders for redressal and directed the officers concerned to take necessary action to redress complaints as early as possible, spokesman added.