UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Arranges Open Courts At Circle Level

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranges open courts at circle level

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has arranged open courts (Khuli Katcheries) at circle level in the region on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has arranged open courts (Khuli Katcheries) at circle level in the region on Saturday.

FESCO spokesman told APP that Superintending Engineer (SE) first circle organized open court in Chak Jhumra Division while SE 2nd Circle held his Khuli Katchery at Killianwala Subdivision.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle organized open court at Rural Subdivision Pir Mehal and SE Sargodha Circle held open court at Kotmomin Subdivision Sargodha.

A large number of electricity consumers thronged in the open courts to apprise the officers of their problems.

The superintending engineers after hearing public complaints issued on-spot orders for redressal and directed the officers concerned to take necessary action to redress complaints as early as possible, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Hearing Faisalabad Electricity Company Jhang Sargodha Circle FESCO Court

Recent Stories

Japan to sign MoU with Pakistan to hire skilled Pa ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmiris will have their freedom from Indian occu ..

29 minutes ago

10 power pilferers nabbed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

U19 cricketer Abuzar Tariq fined for excessive app ..

40 minutes ago

Russia's Krasnoyarsk Governor Blames Deadly Dam Co ..

1 minute ago

Farmers advised to complete gram cultivation by No ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.