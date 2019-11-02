Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranges open courts at circle level

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has arranged open courts (Khuli Katcheries) at circle level in the region on Saturday.

FESCO spokesman told APP that Superintending Engineer (SE) 1st circle organized open court in Jaranwala Road Subdivision while SE 2nd Circle held his Khuli Katchery at Narwala Raod Subdivision.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle organized open court at Rural Subdivision Shorkot and SE Sargodha Circle held open court at Kot Fareed Subdivision Sargodha.

A large number of electricity consumers thronged in the open courts to apprise the senior officers of their problems.

The superintending engineers after hearing electricity related complaints issued on-spot orders for redressal of the same, spokesman added.