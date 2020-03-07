Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranges open courts at circle level

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranged open courts (Khuli Kutcheries) at circle level in the region on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranged open courts (Khuli Kutcheries) at circle level in the region on Saturday.

A spokesman said that Superintending Engineer (SE) First Circle Chaudhry Elyas Ghumman organised his open court in Jhumra subdivision No 1 Faisalabad while SE Second Circle Noorul Hasan Dogar held the open court at Dijkot subdivision.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle Khalid Mehmood organised his open court at City Subdivision Toba Tek Singh and SE Sargodha Circle Muhammad Munawwar Khan held the open court at Quaid Abad Subdivision Factory Area, whereas SE Mianwali Jam Gull Muhammad Zahid arranged his Khuli Kutchery at Bhakkar Division Bhakkar.

A large number of electricity consumers attended the open courts to apprise the officers of their problems.

The superintending engineers issued on-the-spot orders for their redress, the spokesman added.