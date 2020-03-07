UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Arranges Open Courts At Circle Level

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:01 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranges open courts at circle level

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranged open courts (Khuli Kutcheries) at circle level in the region on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranged open courts (Khuli Kutcheries) at circle level in the region on Saturday.

A spokesman said that Superintending Engineer (SE) First Circle Chaudhry Elyas Ghumman organised his open court in Jhumra subdivision No 1 Faisalabad while SE Second Circle Noorul Hasan Dogar held the open court at Dijkot subdivision.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle Khalid Mehmood organised his open court at City Subdivision Toba Tek Singh and SE Sargodha Circle Muhammad Munawwar Khan held the open court at Quaid Abad Subdivision Factory Area, whereas SE Mianwali Jam Gull Muhammad Zahid arranged his Khuli Kutchery at Bhakkar Division Bhakkar.

A large number of electricity consumers attended the open courts to apprise the officers of their problems.

The superintending engineers issued on-the-spot orders for their redress, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Jhang Sargodha Circle Bhakkar Mianwali Toba Tek Singh FESCO Court

Recent Stories

Cricket fans smile over beautiful atmosphere at Ra ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 50,306 mln tax collected in current FY till Feb ..

19 minutes ago

15 held for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

19 minutes ago

PM directs to make investigative report on wheat, ..

25 minutes ago

Malta Reports First Case of Coronavirus in 12-Year ..

22 minutes ago

Int'l Women Day to be marked tomorrow

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.