Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) attaches top priority to agriculture, industrial consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chairman Malik Tehseen Awan has said that economic development lies in agriculture as well as industrial growth.

He said that the agriculture and industrial consumers are always the top most priority of the Fesco as these sectors are a source of economic development and providing employment opportunities to the people.

He was addressing the inauguration of the revenue office and 132kv Jakharr grid station on Wednesday. Former Federal Minister Asad-ur-Rehman, General Manager Operation FESCO Rana Ayyub and others were present on the occasion.

The chairman said that several measures are being taken for provision of quality services to consumers in all the eight districts of the FESCO region.

He said that modern vehicles have been provided to staff for bringing improvement in FESCO performance however a mobile App 'FESCO Lite' is also functional for redressing the grievances of the consumers.

The grid stations are being upgraded for strengthening the power distribution system in the region and several new transmission lines have been laid down.

He said that Jakharr grid station and its adjacent transmission line has been completed at a cost of Rs 662.77 million with installation of two transformers.

General Manager FESCO Rana Ayyub said that the complaints of low voltage in the area will be resolved by establishing the Jakharr grid station and issues of the consumers will also be resolved by setting up a revenue office and Kamalia division.