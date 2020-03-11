Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) BoD approves 515 new vacancies

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : board of Director (BoD) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has approved 515 new vacancies in FESCO Grid System Operation (GSO) directorate, besides abolishing 206 old vacancies.

FESCO spokesman said that the BoD in its meeting revised yardstick for GSO Directorate and approved 515 new vacancies at new grid stations.

He said that new vacancies include 11 posts of Assistant Engineers, 140 posts of Sub Station Operator (SSO-1), 74 posts of SSO-II, 5 posts of Fore Man (FM), 22 posts of Assistant Fore Man (AFM), 82 posts of Sub Station Attendant (SSA), 14 posts of Fitter-I, 49 posts of Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA), 4 posts of Assistant Sub Station Attendant Maintenance, 26 posts of Fitter-II and 6 posts of Electrician-II.

Similarly, six posts of Line Superintendent-I, 15 posts of Line Man-I (LM), 30 posts of LM-II and 34 posts of Assistant LM will also be created in this directorate for GSO Line Staff, he added.