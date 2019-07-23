Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,064 power pilferers during July

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,064 power pilferers in the region during the current month

FESCO spokesman said here Tuesday that FESCO teams checked various electricity supply connections across the region and unearthed power theft at 3064 points.

The teams removed electricity supply meters from these sites and imposed a fine of Rs 20 million,whereas cases were registered against 79 power pilferers for further action,said FESCO officials.