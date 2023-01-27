UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Holds Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 08:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed held an online open court on Friday and listened to the public complaints.

He said that open court through social media was a cheap and easy source to interact with the FESCO consumers.

Consumers belonging to Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh and Khushab districts submitted their complaints in the online court and the FESCO chief issued on-the-spot orders for redressing them.

The FESCO chief also issued directions for immediate replacement of defective electricity supply meters, old transformers and repair of hanging wires.

General Manager (Operations) Ghulam Farooq, General Manager (CS), Director General (HR) and Director PR were also present.

