Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) chief holds e-court on Facebook

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed said that FESCO was taking all possible steps to resolve consumers' complaints on top priority basis in addition to facilitating them at maximum extent.

Addressing e-court on Facebook at FESCO Headquarters here on Friday, he said that installation of new electricity connections, replacement of faulty meters and other electricity related issues were being solved very quickly.� He said that e-court was proving helpful for consumers to address their electricity-related issues on priority basis.

This court was also creating a soft image of the company, he added. � He further said that on the special directives of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the problems of the consumers were being solved at one click from home.

In the light of the government's vision, FESCO was regularly holding courts and this process would continue in future.� Apart from the central monitoring cell established at FESCO headquarters, the consumers could also get their complaints registered on 118, toll-free number 0800-66554 and through SMS service at 8118 round the clock and immediate action will be taken on these complaints, he added.

� FESCO Chief also appealed the consumers to cooperate in effective action against electricity pilferers and said that FESCO teams were active in the field by keeping a vigil eye on power theft incidents.� During two-hour online court, the consumers belonging to Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar districts raised various issues and informed the FESCO Chief about the problems of low voltage, replacement of faulty meters & transformers, up-gradation of transformers, replacement of damaged wires etc.� �FESCO Chief issued on-the-spot orders to the officers concerned for their quick redress.�Superintending Engineers of five operation circles of FESCO also joined the e-court online while General Manager Customer and Commercial Services Ghulam Farooq, DG (HR) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Director (PR) Tahir Mehmood Sheikh remained present in the court at FESCO headquarter.