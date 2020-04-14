UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief For Ensuring Uninterrupted Electricity Supply In Summer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:27 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer Shafiqul Hassan on Tuesday directed the officials to complete all necessary arrangements for ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers during the summer season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer Shafiqul Hassan on Tuesday directed the officials to complete all necessary arrangements for ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers during the summer season.

Addressing a high level meeting of FESCO Infrastructure Development here at headquarters, he said that electricity load had increased at grid stations in summer, for which capacitors should be energized at grid stations.

The meeting reviewed the planning for construction & up-gradation of sub-stations/grid stations, installation, extension & up-gradation of new transmission lines and replacement of decayed lines through FESCO own resources.

Chief Engineer Development Muhammad Amin briefed the meeting and told that strategy had been finalized for the construction and up-gradation of 38 grid stations under the 8th Secondary Transmission Grid (STG) Programme during 2020-21 to 2024-25 while planning for construction of new transmission line was also included in the project.

CEO Shafiqul Hassan directed to include the low voltage areas in this planning and complete them on priority.

He also directed to reset the priorities of 8th STG program and submit them immediately.

The meeting was also attended by General Manager Technical Saqib Jamal, Chief Engineer T&G Khalid Javed, Chief Engineer P&D Mazhar Naveed, Chief Financial Officer Mian Ansar, SE (GSO) Amir Pannu, SE (GSC) M Ashiq and other officers.

More Stories From Pakistan

