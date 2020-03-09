UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Completes 416 Development Projects In Six Months

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) completes 416 development projects in six months

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) completed 416 development projects with an estimated cost of Rs.550 million during the last six months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) completed 416 development projects with an estimated cost of Rs.550 million during the last six months.

XEN Construction Division FESCO,Syed Saleem Shah said Monday that in the previous correspondent period, the FESCO had completed 256 development schemes,but now it has completed 416 development projects.

He said that during six months, FESCO electrified 134 villages and completed 224 LT Proposals,besides establishing 31 new industrial feeders, adding 11 new FESCO System feeders and completing 22 line shifting projects.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

I would have conceded defeat if I had not been a s ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $48.33 a barrel ..

14 minutes ago

Removal of debris of collapsed building completed ..

55 seconds ago

Germany says coronavirus cases top 1,000

56 seconds ago

Man killed,three injured in roof collapse in Faisa ..

58 seconds ago

Arabian Travel Market to be postponed

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.