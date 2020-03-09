Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) completes 416 development projects in six months

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) completed 416 development projects with an estimated cost of Rs.550 million during the last six months

XEN Construction Division FESCO,Syed Saleem Shah said Monday that in the previous correspondent period, the FESCO had completed 256 development schemes,but now it has completed 416 development projects.

He said that during six months, FESCO electrified 134 villages and completed 224 LT Proposals,besides establishing 31 new industrial feeders, adding 11 new FESCO System feeders and completing 22 line shifting projects.