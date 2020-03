Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) electrifies 531 villages in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) electrified 531 more villages in four circles of its region during February 2020.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Wednesday that Fesco, through its construction directorate, spent Rs 1,636.724 million on electrification of 531 villages in addition to completion of 610 low-tension (LT) proposals and 33 high tension (HT) proposals in the region.

He said that Rs 30 million were spent on 12 HT proposals in Faisalabad circle, Rs 160 million on 12 HT proposals in Jhang, Rs 54.

4 million 8 HT proposals in Sargodha, Rs 18.26 million on one HT proposal in Mianwali circle.

Similarly, Rs 132 million were spent on 262 LT proposals in Faisalabad circle, Rs 18 million on 23 proposals in Mianwali, Rs 84 million on 182 LT proposals in Jhang and Rs 72 million on 143 LT proposals in Sargodha circle.

Meanwhile, Rs 146.7 million were spent on electrification of 150 villages in Faisalabad circle, Rs 230 million on 202 villages in Jhang, Rs 66.8 million on 58 villages in Mianwali and Rs128 million on electrification of 121 villages in Sargodha circles, he added.