Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) For Optimum Safety In Rainy Season

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:28 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has urged general public to adopt precautionary, safety measures to avert any mishap during the ongoing rainy season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has urged general public to adopt precautionary, safety measures to avert any mishap during the ongoing rainy season.

FESCO spokesman said here on Monday that chances of short-circuit increase during rainy days and people should follow instructions issued by the company for their safety. He stressed that metallic wires should not be used for spreading wet clothes rather plastic cords can serve the purpose well.

He also advised using three-pin shoe for using electric iron,washing machine,refrigerator,water pumps and other electrical instruments and these items should be earthed properly before use.

Plastic/rubber shoes should be used while operating electric items ,besides avoiding tying animals to electric poles or under high tension electricity wires.

He said nearest FESCO Customer Service Center, Sub Divisional Office, Emergency No.118 or Toll Free Number 0800-66554 must be informed in case of short-circuit of any electricity pole, snapped electricity wire or any other emergency situation pertaining to electricity.

He also directed the line staff not to work on live electricity lines without adopting safety measures,adding that FESCO spends millions of rupees on the purchase of safety belts, safety helmets, safety boots, gloves etc.

