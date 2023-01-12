Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) GM Nazar Dubb dies

General Manager (GM) Operation Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Nazar Muhammad Dabb died due to cardiac arrest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :General Manager (GM) Operation Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Nazar Muhammad Dabb died due to cardiac arrest.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that funeral prayer of Nazar Dabb was offered in his ancestral village Dabb Kalan Shorkot where his body was laid to rest in main graveyard of the locality.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including FESCO employees participated in the funeral procession and prayed rest for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held at FESCO Headquarters Faisalabad with FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad in the chair whereas Chairman FESCO Boards of Director Malik Tahsin and others were also present on the occasion.

The meeting expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over sad demise of GM FESCO and prayed rest for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family, spokesman added.