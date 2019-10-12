Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) holds open courts

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) held open courts at circle level here on Saturday.

According to FESCO sources, Superintending Engineer (SE) first circle held open court in Sitiana Sub-division while SE 2nd Circle held kutchery at Sammundri Division.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle held open court at Darya Khan Division and SE Sargodha Circle held open court at Tariqabad Subdivision Sargodha.

A large number of electricity consumers thronged the open courts to apprise the officers of their problems.

The superintending engineers after hearing electricity related complaints issued on the spot orders for redressal of the same.

