Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues power shutdown schedule in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance for June 13, Thursday.

According to the schedule, the electric supply from 11kv feeder will remain suspended on June 13 in the areas of College road, University road, and Railway road from 8am to 12pm.