Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ): The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor, Mobilink and Model City feeders emanating from 66-KB OTP grid station, Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awwal, Bangala and Khawaja Habibullah feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Pir Salahud Din, Ravi, TSML, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallarwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Parco and Darul Ehsan feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Farooq feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Circular Road feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, new Civil Line feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Meeranwala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Millat Road and Muslim Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, SKP Road feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, S-II, Akbar and Edan Valley feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, College Road and Theraj Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Namdar feeder emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Sammundri feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, F-5 feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, new Dawar feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, City feeder emanating from 132-KV Toba Tek Singh grid station, Noorpur feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Scarp, Mongi Road, Pensara Road, Hamza Board and Mochiwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station would remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (October 22).