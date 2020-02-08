UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Power Shutdown Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 21 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:53 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues power shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of 11 KV grid stations on February 11 to 27 from 9 am to 1 pm

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of 11 KV grid stations on February 11 to 27 from 9 am to 1 pm.

According to schedule issued by the FESCO Sargodha, the electric supply will remain suspended on Feb 11 from from 11 kv feeder including Ludawala, chak 126 SB, Sargodha City on Feb12 Dherema Sargodha Fatima Jinnah Colony, Kirana ,on Feb13 Ludewala, Istaqalabad, Ahli Rawa Kandiwal, Railway road.

The electricity will also be suspended on Feb 19 from Ludewala, Industrial Estate, Iqbal colony, Kirana, Mangni, Muslim Bazaar feeders and Feb, 22 Ahmed wala, Baab-Haram, Gunyawala, Kandiwal, Railway road feeders.Similarly, electricity to be suspended on Feb, 27 from Bhagatanwala, Iqbal Colony, Kirana, haram gunyanwala Kandiwal Railway road and Eid gah feeders.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Fatima Jinnah Company Road Sargodha February Muslim From FESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.