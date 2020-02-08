Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues power shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of 11 KV grid stations on February 11 to 27 from 9 am to 1 pm

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of 11 KV grid stations on February 11 to 27 from 9 am to 1 pm.

According to schedule issued by the FESCO Sargodha, the electric supply will remain suspended on Feb 11 from from 11 kv feeder including Ludawala, chak 126 SB, Sargodha City on Feb12 Dherema Sargodha Fatima Jinnah Colony, Kirana ,on Feb13 Ludewala, Istaqalabad, Ahli Rawa Kandiwal, Railway road.

The electricity will also be suspended on Feb 19 from Ludewala, Industrial Estate, Iqbal colony, Kirana, Mangni, Muslim Bazaar feeders and Feb, 22 Ahmed wala, Baab-Haram, Gunyawala, Kandiwal, Railway road feeders.Similarly, electricity to be suspended on Feb, 27 from Bhagatanwala, Iqbal Colony, Kirana, haram gunyanwala Kandiwal Railway road and Eid gah feeders.