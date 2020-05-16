Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) invites bids for different development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has invited bids for completion of different development schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has invited bids for completion of different development schemes.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that FESCO has decided to construct new operation offices in various parts of the region to provide best services at doorsteps of the consumers.

In this connection, FESCO will spend Rs.6.033 million on the construction of SDO (Operation) Office in Ahmad Pur Sial grid station and Rs 5,109 million on the construction of SDO (Operation) Shehbaz Khail Mianwali office.

The company will also spend Rs.5.472 million on the construction of SDO (Operation) Office Khannuana Subdivision near Chak No.237-RB Bypass whereas Rs.4.754 million will be spent on the construction of boundary wall, park shed and approach road at Xen/Revenue Officer's office MCP Colony and Rs.5.789 million on boundary wall, etc. of Regional Store FESCO Faisalabad.

In this connection, tenders have been released and bids will be opened during June in the office of XENCivil Works Division-1 FESCO Faisalabad so that these projects could be completed as early as possible