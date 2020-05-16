UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Invites Bids For Different Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 03:05 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) invites bids for different development schemes

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has invited bids for completion of different development schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has invited bids for completion of different development schemes.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that FESCO has decided to construct new operation offices in various parts of the region to provide best services at doorsteps of the consumers.

In this connection, FESCO will spend Rs.6.033 million on the construction of SDO (Operation) Office in Ahmad Pur Sial grid station and Rs 5,109 million on the construction of SDO (Operation) Shehbaz Khail Mianwali office.

The company will also spend Rs.5.472 million on the construction of SDO (Operation) Office Khannuana Subdivision near Chak No.237-RB Bypass whereas Rs.4.754 million will be spent on the construction of boundary wall, park shed and approach road at Xen/Revenue Officer's office MCP Colony and Rs.5.789 million on boundary wall, etc. of Regional Store FESCO Faisalabad.

In this connection, tenders have been released and bids will be opened during June in the office of XENCivil Works Division-1 FESCO Faisalabad so that these projects could be completed as early as possible

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Road Mianwali June Best Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Augustine distributes donation, ration in lahore

6 minutes ago

Afridi buys bat of Bangladeshi player against $20, ..

13 minutes ago

Food dept taking action against wheat hoarders: Al ..

19 minutes ago

Thailand Records No New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths for ..

30 minutes ago

Tadweer announces results of community awareness s ..

41 minutes ago

Two Children Killed, 1 Injured in Roadside Bomb Bl ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.