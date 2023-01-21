UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Islamia Park, Shadman and Cardiology-1 feeders linked with from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Tariq Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m., while all feeders originating from 132-KV First Treat grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, January 22, 2023.

