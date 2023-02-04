Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Pepsi, Susan Road, Abdullah Pur, Farooqabad, Amin Town, Jubilee and FESCO Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid stationand Marafco feeder attached with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspendedfrom 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 on Sunday (February 05, 2023).