Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from Matco, Megna, Green Crockery, Zimar and Ayyan Fabrics feeders linked with 132-KV Allama Iqbal Industrial City No.1 grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while College Road, Jhang Bazaar, Fowara Chowk, Bilal, Chaudhary Street, Gaushala and Rehmania feeders attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Risala Road, Jinnah and Ali Housing feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Awan Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station,Al-Bahadur feeder attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Darya Bal feeder connected with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Model Town, State Bank and Akbar Abad feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, Ramdewali, Muslim Town, Ghausia Abad and Millat Road feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Quran Academy Road feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Barala feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Jassoana Bungalow and Maddoana feeders linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Scarp-II feeder attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Bahmani Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Chenab Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Nia Lahore-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station and new Beeranwala feeder attached with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Millat Road, Sargodha Road, Ghausia Abad, Dawood, Sandal, University Town, Noor Pur, FDA City, Crescent Board, Dry Port and Muslim Town feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Hasan Spinning-1, Jaranwala Road and Chawla feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, new Satiana, Wanihar and Al-Mehmood feeders attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on February 08.

Meanwhile, power supply from Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Dasoha, Pepsi, Elyas Garden and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Colony feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. February 08.