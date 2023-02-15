UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued here on Wednesday, power supply from Painsara Road and Malari feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Jewan Shah feeder attached with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

while WASA-II and FAST National University feeders connected with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station and Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday (February 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from Tahir Rafiq, Sarfraz, Kashmir Wood, Abdullah Fabrics and al-Rehman feeders linked with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will also remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 17, 2023.

