Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Dhanola Industrial feeder linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Jharma and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while AZ Apparel, K&M, Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Shadman, Cardiology, Islamia Park, Civil Line and DHQ feeders originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Tariq Abad, Nishat Mill-1, Jubilee and Abdullah Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.

m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday (February 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Tandlianwala City, Tayyabah Town and Best Chipboard feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas College Road, Jhang Bazaar, Fowara Chowk, Bilal, Chaudhry Street, Gaushala and Rehmania Town feeders connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on February 26, 2023.

