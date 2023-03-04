UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Programme

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from DHQ, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hindoana, Chenab Nagar, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Badshahi Masjid, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab and Shah Burhan feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Pepsi, Susan Road, Abdullah Pur, Jubilee, Civil Line and DHQ feeders attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Cardiology feeder connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm while Yasrab and Fateh Abad feeders linked with 132-KV OTP grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm on Sunday (March 05).

Similarly, electricity supply from Niamat Colony feeder attached with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will also remain suspended from 9 am to 1:30 pm on March 05, 2023.

