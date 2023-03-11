Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Marafco feeder linked with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Yasrab, Pepsi, Susan Road, Abdullah Pur, Jubilee, DHQ, Farooq Abad, Amin Town, FESCO Colony and Fateh Abad feeders attached with 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Bakkar Mandi, Lakkar Mandi, Liaqat Abad, Ali Housing, Nazim Abad, Khalid Abad, Kausar Abad, Gardana, Gulberg, Gulfishan, Tahir Pura, PAF, NIAB, Judge Wala, al-Rehman and Sadhar feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Peoples' Colony, Khizra, Khayaban Colony, KTM-1 and National Colony feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday (March 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from 240 Mor and Waseer feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala City grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.

m. to 3:30 p.m. whereas Kanwan Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 12.

Meanwhile, power supply from Ghazi Abad, Johar Colony, Rehmat Abad, Misaqul Mall, Mughal Pur and Chenab Engineering feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will also remain suspended from 3:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. while Faisal, Sheikhupura Road, Hamdard-1, Zia Town, Raza Town-1 and Chak No.204 feeders attached with 132-KV SPS grid station, DHQ, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hindoana, Chenab Nagar, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Badshahi Masjid, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab and Shah Burhan feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Cardiology feeder originating with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Gulshan Colony feeder attached with 132-KV University grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 12, 2023.