Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Marzi Pura, Raza Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road, GM Abad, Amin Pur, Langrana, Narwala Road, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad, Siddhupura, Sindhu, Rehman Abad, Shehbaz Pur, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Khurd Pur, Parokiyanwala, Elyas, Sadiq Abad, Masha Allah, Tauseef Enterprises and Akbar Ali Waving Factory feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and then from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (March 28, 2023).