Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 85 transformers to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued 85 power transformers to its five circles for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to electricity consumers especially during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued 85 power transformers to its five circles for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to electricity consumers especially during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Speaking at an E-Court on Facebook at FESCO Headquarters here on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed said that 62 transformers were of 100-KVA and 23 transformers were of 50-KVA capacity which would replace the two-phase transformers.

He said that the electricity supply meters of the domestic consumers who had paid their demand notices up to March 31 had also been issued with a clear direction to FESCO staff to install them without any delay. � He further said that FESCO was striving hard to provide all possible facilities to its consumers while the issues relating to installation of new connections of consumers, replacement of defective meters, etc. were being resolved on priority basis.

He said that on special directives of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the problems of the consumers were being solved at one click at home.

He further said that all concerned FESCO officers and officials were trying their best to provide uninterrupted power supply to the customers during the holy month as well as solving all kinds of problems of consumers promptly so that FESCO could maintain the image of a consumer friendly company.

Apart from central monitoring cell established at the FESCO headquarters, consumers can also get registered their complaints on 118, toll-free number 0800-66554 and SMS service 8118 and on the FESCO light App round the clock, he added.

During the two-hour E-Court, the consumers belonging to Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar raised various issues on Facebook, including slow installation of new connections, old and broken electricity meters, voltage drop, replacement of old wires, up-gradation of transformers and replacement of faulty meters.

Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmad issued on-spot orders to the relevant officers to solve the problems of consumers.

General Manager (Commercial and Customer Services) Ghulam Farooq, Deputy Director 118 Ali Imran, Director Customer Services Shehbaz Mehmood, Director (Customer Care and Billing) Imdadullah and Director (PR) Tahir Sheikh were also present on this occasion, while the Superintending Engineers of five operation circles were also present online.