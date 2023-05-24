Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Madani, Rasool Park, FESCO Colony, Amin Town, Depot Bazaar and Mansoor Abad feeders linked from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road, Paradise, Zia Town, Raza Town-1 and Chak No.204 feeders connected with 132-KV SPS grid station and Hamdard feeder attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 4:30 a.

m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday (May 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Hajwairi Park feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Jhumra Road feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 25, 2023.