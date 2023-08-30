Open Menu

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony, Al-Awwal, Khawaja Habib Ullah, Khuda Yar/Masoor, Pir Salah-ud-Din and Kallar Wala feeders linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Khannuana feeder attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Akbar, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed, Makkoana and Sultani Alasto feeders connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (August 31).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gatti, Yousuf Abad, Bhaiwala, 500-KV Gatti, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad, SKP Road and Chenab Steel feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Hajwairi Park feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Nishat Mill-I feeder attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Nia Lahore-1 and Nia Lahore-2 feeders connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 31, 2023.

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Ghazi August From Nishat FESCO P

Recent Stories

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with ..

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with LALIGA

2 minutes ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow i ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

2 minutes ago
 Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with ..

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with 30 days

4 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sa ..

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

4 minutes ago
 FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to ..

Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to poaching: Experts

4 minutes ago
Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

13 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

20 minutes ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

20 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes significance of war games in validat ..

PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

20 minutes ago
 Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug traffic ..

Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

20 minutes ago
 DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting envi ..

DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting environment

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan