Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony, Al-Awwal, Khawaja Habib Ullah, Khuda Yar/Masoor, Pir Salah-ud-Din and Kallar Wala feeders linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Khannuana feeder attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Akbar, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed, Makkoana and Sultani Alasto feeders connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (August 31).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gatti, Yousuf Abad, Bhaiwala, 500-KV Gatti, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad, SKP Road and Chenab Steel feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Hajwairi Park feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Nishat Mill-I feeder attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Nia Lahore-1 and Nia Lahore-2 feeders connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 31, 2023.