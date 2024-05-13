Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from 7-JB feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station and Umar Garden feeder attached with 132-KV Nishat Abad grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Sharif Abad, 466-GB Road, Jalal Abad, Katchery Bazaar and Rasiyana feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Tuesday (May 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Usman Town, Millat Town, Ramdewali, Motorway City, Baseline Industry, Sitara Chemical and Rasheed Usman feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. whereas al-Khaliq and Tahir Pura feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Momin Abad feeder attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, al-Fareed feeder connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Ravi feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Circular Road and Rail Bazaar feeders linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Lasani Town feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Samana and Sandal feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Taj Colony feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Ziyarat (SEL) feeder linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station, al-Murtaza feeder attached with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Amin Pur Road feeder connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Susan Road feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Raza Town-1 Chak No.

204 feeder linked with 132-KV SPS grid station, Faisalabad Road, Buchiana, Gugera and Arkana feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ali Abad and Satiana Village feeders connected with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Langar Makhdoom feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station and new Factory Area feeder linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on May 14.

Meanwhile, power supply from University Town, FDA City, Abu Bakar Block, Rasool Pur, Jaguar, Kalash, Zafar Fabrics and Super feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Katchery Road and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Hamdard-I, Zia Town, Green Avenue and Chak No.208-RB Road feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (May 14, 2024).