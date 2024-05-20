Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to repair, maintenance, expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from University Town, FDA City, Abu Bakar City, Abu Bakar Block, Samana, 7-JB, Millat Town, Rasool Pur, Jaguar, Kalash, Zafar Fabrics and Waseer feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Katchery Road, Gugera and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Ehsan Yousuf Textile, Ishaq, Pride, Nagra Mill, HH Mill and Bao Shaukat Cotton Mills feeders connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (May 21, 2024).