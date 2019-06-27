UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6:00 am to 12:00 noon while Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM and Data Street feeders originating from 132-KV Cit grid station, People's Colony No 2, Chaudhary Street, Dost Street and Hilal road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday (June 28).

