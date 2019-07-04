UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Programme

Thu 04th July 2019

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Rajana feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 5:30am to 11:30am while Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM and Data Street feeders emanating from 132-KV City grid station, People's Colony No 2, Chaudhry Street, Dost Street and Hilal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1pm on Friday (July 5).

Similarly, electricity supply from Pride, IYT and F-5 feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Meema, Bilal, Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Rafi Cotton, Murree, Kohistan and Anjum Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station will also remain suspended from 9am to 1pm on July 5, 2019.

