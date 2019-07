Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

(@imziishan)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Muneer Abad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, Ejaz Town, Saeed Abad and Ali Road feeders emanating 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while Afghan Abad, Khalid Abad, Muhammad Pura, Liaqat Abad, Jhang Road, Ali Housing, Bakkar Mandi and Sirshmeer feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday (July 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from GM Abad, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Siddhupura, Faiz Abad and Amin Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street and General Hospital feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. whereas Toba Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on July 11.

Meanwhile, power supply from Khalid feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will also remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday (July 11) while Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown daily from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. from July 12 to 17, 2019.