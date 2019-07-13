Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues schedule programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Amin Pur, Langrana, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faizabad and Siddhupura feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:00am to 11:00am while Darul Ehsan feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday (July 16).

Similarly, electricity supply from Amin Pur City, new Langrana and Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. whereas Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM and Data Street feeders originating from 132-KV City grid station, People's Colony No.2, Sir Syed, Chaudhary Street, Dost Street and Hilal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Pathan Kot feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Ahmad Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe load shedding from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on July 16.

Meanwhile, power supply from Malari feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Rajana feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwalagrid station will also remain suspended from 5:30 am to 11:30am onTuesday (July 16, 2019).