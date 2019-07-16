Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Fakhar Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while new Factory Area feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (July 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from Fareed, Farooq, Naradada and Dijkot Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri City grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. whereas Garh feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on July 17.

Meanwhile, power supply from Johal feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. while Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Khalid feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday (July 17, 2019).