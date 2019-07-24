UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 02:31 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, all feeders of 132-KV Gojra, Jhang-II, Khewa, Thikriwala, Narwala Road, Jhang Road, Faisalabad City, Agri University, Nia Lahore and Factory Area grid stations will observe 50 megawatt load shedding daily from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from July 25 (Thursday) to July 27 (Saturday).

