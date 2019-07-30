Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown power programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by FESCO, power supply from S-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station and Khiyaban feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon while Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday (July 31).

Similarly, electricity supply from Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm whereas Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Rajana and Khalid feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 5:30 am to 11:30 am on July 31.