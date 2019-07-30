UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Power Programme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 02:37 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown power programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by FESCO, power supply from S-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station and Khiyaban feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon while Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday (July 31).

Similarly, electricity supply from Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm whereas Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Rajana and Khalid feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 5:30 am to 11:30 am on July 31.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jaranwala Gojra July From FESCO

Recent Stories

Jeremy McLellan thinks he would have to become US ..

18 minutes ago

Federal cabinet offers Fateha for Balochistan, Waz ..

2 minutes ago

Religious Ministry Secretary reaches Makkah to rev ..

2 minutes ago

President Alvi demands restoring entertainment fun ..

45 minutes ago

Over 650,000 sign Russia petition to boost domesti ..

2 minutes ago

Killings at Sudan rally 'unacceptable crime': army ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.