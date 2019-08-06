Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Chenab Steel, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Bhai wala, NTU, Rehmat Abad and Chenab Fabrics feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Hamdard-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Khiyaban Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, S-II feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.

m. to 12:00 noon while Muhammad Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi and Miani feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Mongi Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (August 07).

Similarly, electricity supply from Malari feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on August 07, 2019.