UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:18 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Chenab Steel, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Bhai wala, NTU, Rehmat Abad and Chenab Fabrics feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Hamdard-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Khiyaban Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, S-II feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.

m. to 12:00 noon while Muhammad Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi and Miani feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Mongi Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (August 07).

Similarly, electricity supply from Malari feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on August 07, 2019.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jaranwala Gojra Ghazi Muhammad Ali August 2019 From FESCO

Recent Stories

China opposes 'currency manipulator' label

16 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan to remain close from Augus ..

17 minutes ago

PBC condemns Indian action to abrogate autonomous ..

17 minutes ago

HSBC to pay 300 million euros to end Belgian crimi ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi led coalition destroys drones targeting airp ..

6 minutes ago

Farmer electrocuted in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.