Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, 30-35 megawatt power supply from all feeders of 132-KV Jaranwala City, Scarp Colony, Lundianwala and Chak No.103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while Usman Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Langrana, Khurdpur, Ahmad Abad, Siddhupura, Faiz Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday (August 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Amin Pur City, new Langrana, Gatti and Khurpur feeders emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Kashmir Wood, Ahmed Enterprises, Jewan Shah, Abdullah Fibers, Ariyan Textile, Tayyab Textile Mill, Sarfraz Textile, Tahir Rafiq Textile and al-Murtaz feeders originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.

m. to 12:00 noon whereas al-Habib feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Afghan Abad, Muhammad Pura, Khalid Abad, Liaqat Abad, Jhang Road, Ali Housing, Bakkar Mandi and Sarshmeer feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and Koh-e-Noor City feeders emanating from 66-KV OTP grid station will observe load shedding from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on August 29, 2019.