UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Issues Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:03 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issues shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Langrana, Khurdpur, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday (August 9).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road August From

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority oganises inspection campaign ..

6 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs76 million for Integrated Transit ..

13 minutes ago

5G Contribution to China Economy to Reach $1 Trill ..

5 minutes ago

Two conjoined baby girls separated after surgery

5 minutes ago

Man killed on road in Khanewal

5 minutes ago

Three trains granted additional stop-over in Lahor ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.