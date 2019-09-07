Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issues shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Langrana, Khurdpur, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday (August 9).