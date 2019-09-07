Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Issues Shutdown Notice
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:03 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Langrana, Khurdpur, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday (August 9).