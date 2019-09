Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from new Dawar feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Meema, Bilal, Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Rafi Cotton, Murree, Kohistan and Anjum Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station, F-5 feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Harianwala, Zamzam, Babar Chowk and Garden Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Sain Wazeer Ali feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, City and Mochiwala feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Saeed Abad-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. while Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Rehman Abad, Marzi Pura, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (October 01).

Similarly, electricity supply from Lakkar Mandi, Elyas Park, Sadhar, Data, Islampura, Niab-II, Dhandra, Children Hospital, Afghan Abad, Muhammad Pura, Khalid Abad, Liaqat Abad, Jhang Road, Ali Housing, Bakkar Mandi, Sarshmeer, Jinnah, Sabzi Mandi, Atomic Energy, Kamal Abad, Sheikh Colony, Nazim Abad, Kausar Abad, Gardana, Gulberg, Gulfishan, Tahir Pura, PAF, NIAB, Judge Wala and al-Rehman feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Bhowana, Mangoana, Khannuana, Anayat Ali Shah, Jame Abad, Taj Beerwala, Manara, Ahmad Nagar and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Aminpur City, new Langrana, Gatti and Khurdpur feeders emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will also remain suspended from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. whereas all feeders of 132-KV Narwala Road, Aminpur, Bhowana and Thikriwala grid station will observe 120 megawatt load shedding from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on October 01, 2019.