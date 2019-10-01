UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Programme

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:32 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Scarp, Mongi Road and Malari feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Ali Road and Faisal feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.

m. to 12:00 noon while Kathor, Saeed Abad-1 and Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, new Jinnah Colony and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station and Sangra feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday (October 02).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Gojra Lalian Gulshan October From FESCO

Recent Stories

Eight suspected criminals arrested by Korangi poli ..

11 minutes ago

Murderer gets life term in Sargodha

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Expects Kiev to Explain Stance on Donbas a ..

11 minutes ago

NA refers 40 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, Maduro Discussed Venezuela's Debt to Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow, Minsk Not Discussing Russian Military Base ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.