Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Scarp, Mongi Road and Malari feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Ali Road and Faisal feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.

m. to 12:00 noon while Kathor, Saeed Abad-1 and Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, new Jinnah Colony and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station and Sangra feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday (October 02).