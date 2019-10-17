Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues power shutdown notice

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown schedule for October 18 in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines in the region.

According to schedule released here on Thursday, electricity would remain suspended from 8am to 12am from Mallri, Mongi Road, Skarp, Hassan Limited, Gohar International, Gulberg,Toba Road and Ashraf Colony feeders emanating from 132 KV Gojra grid station.

The power will remain suspended from Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing and Afghanabad feeders emanating from 132KV Jhang Road grid station and Malikpur road, Jhumra road, new Amin Town,Zia town, Raza town-I and Hamdard-I feeders emanating from 132 KV steam power grid station.

The electricity would remain outage from Chenab Steel, 500 KV Gatti, Ashrafabad, Bhaziabad, Rehmat Abad, Chenab Fabrics,Bhaiwala feeders emanating from 132 KV Nishatabad grid station and Ihsan Yusuf textile, Ishaq, Johal, Pridal, Nagra Mills, HH Mills, Ziarat and Fesco-IV feeders emanating from 132KV Bandala grid station.

The electricity would also remain suspended from 9am to 1pm from Mallri, Shalimar and Pancerah from 132KV grid station Gojra, Afghanabad feeders emanating 132 KV Jhang Road grid station and Samundri Road, Muhammad Ali street and NIC feeders emanating from 132KV Samundri road grid station and new Khurdpur feeder and Singra feeders would also remain close.

The 40 MW load shedding would be observed on same date from 8am to 1 pm from 132KV Chak Jhumra grid station, 132 KV Chiniot Road grid station, 132KV agri university grid station.

